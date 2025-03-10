Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the registrations for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG ICET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in till May 3, 2025. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is May 17 and May 26, respectively.

The correction window will open from May 16 to 20, 2025. TS ICET 2025 will be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released on May 28, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to SC/ ST and Differently abled Candidates.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2025

Visit the official website icet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2025 registration link Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TS ICET 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.