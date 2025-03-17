Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test 2025 (AFCAT 01/2025) result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The online AFCAT examination was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. The registrations were invited from December 2 to 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download IAF AFCAT 01/2025 result

  1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 result link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AFCAT 01/2025 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.