AFCAT 01/2025 result declared at afcat.cdac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test 2025 (AFCAT 01/2025) result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The online AFCAT examination was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025. A total of 336 vacancies have been notified. The registrations were invited from December 2 to 31, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download IAF AFCAT 01/2025 result
Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2025 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AFCAT 01/2025 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.