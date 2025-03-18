The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Delhi is likely to announce the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( IIT JAM 2025 ) results today, March 18. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in .

The admission portal will open on April 2, 2025. The exam was conducted on February 2, 2025. IIT JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download IIT JAM result 2025

Visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the home page, click on the IIT JAM result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference