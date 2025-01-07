The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Delhi has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2025). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025. The results and scorecards are likely to be released on March 19 and 25, respectively. The admission portal will open on April 2, 2025.

Steps to download IIT JAM admit card 2025

Visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the home page, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IIT JAM admit card 2025.

About IIT JAM

JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.