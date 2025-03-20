The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the online application window for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025. Interested candidates can fill out their forms on the official website ojee.nic.in .

The OJEE is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2025

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OJEE 2025.

About OJEE

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is conducted to for admission to B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, Post B.sc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, M.Sc Nursing, MCA, M.Sc (Comp. Science), MBA, Integrated MBA / B. CAT, M.Tech , M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.