The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations ( JKBOPEE ) has postponed the registration deadline for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website jkbopee.gov.in till March 24, 2025. Earlier, the application deadline was March 19, 2025

The exam schedule will be announced later. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1000 as the application fees. The payment can be made via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Steps to apply for the JKCET application form

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Key in the required details Fill out the application form and pay the application form Submit the application form Download it and take a printout for future reference

