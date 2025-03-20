The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) 2023 recruitment exam schedule. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be conducted on July 27 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at 75 districts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.

Direct link to RO/ ARO exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) exam schedule 2024 admit card at uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from March 23 to 26 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

A total of 2029 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Direct link to the admit card.