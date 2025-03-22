Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has opened the application correction window for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) for Assistant Professor 2025. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their forms at setexam.unipune.ac.in till March 24, 2025.

MH SET 2025 will be conducted on June 15, 2025. The admit card will be released on June 5 from 10.00 am. Candidates can check the eligibility, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to MH SET 2025 Information Bulletin.

The examination is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

Steps to make corrections to MH SET form 2025

Visit the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in On the homepage, click on the MH SET 2025 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MH SET 2025 form correction.