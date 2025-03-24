JKCET 2025 registration deadline today; apply now at jkbopee.gov.in
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will close the registration window for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 today, March 24. Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website jkbopee.gov.in.
The exam schedule will be announced later. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1000 as the application fees. The payment can be made via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
Steps to apply for the JKCET application form
On the homepage, click on the application link
On the homepage, click on the application link
Key in the required details
Fill out the application form and pay the application form
Submit the application form
Download it and take a printout for future reference
