Today, March 24, is the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025 . Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in up to 11.50 pm.

The correction window will open from March 26 to 28, 2025. The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Category Up to 03 Subjects For each Additional Subject General (UR) Rs 1000 Rs 400 OBC- (NCL)* / EWS** Rs 900 Rs 375 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender Rs 800 Rs 350 Centres outside India Rs 4500 Rs 1800

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET(UG) – 2025 Registration Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2025.