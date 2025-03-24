CUET UG 2025: Last date to apply for the exam today, here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
Today, March 24, is the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in up to 11.50 pm.
The correction window will open from March 26 to 28, 2025. The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Category
|Up to 03 Subjects
|For each Additional Subject
|General (UR)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 400
|OBC- (NCL)* / EWS**
|Rs 900
|Rs 375
|SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender
|Rs 800
|Rs 350
|Centres outside India
|Rs 4500
|Rs 1800
Steps to apply for CUET UG 2025
Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CUET(UG) – 2025 Registration
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.