The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the results of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

Candidates qualifying the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 13735 posts.

Steps to download Clerk result 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference