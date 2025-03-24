The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will close the registration window for the direct recruitment of non-executives in various disciplines under the Airports Authority of India, Western Region advertisement no. dr-01/02/2025/WR today, March 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aai.aero.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 206 vacancies. Candidates with the maximum age 30 years as on 24/03/2025 can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

General/OBC (NCL)/EWS/Ex-Agniveer candidates have to pay Rs 1000 as the application fees. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Steps to fill out the AAI Non-Executive posts 2025

Visit the official website aai.aero On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the non-executive registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for non-executive posts 2025.