The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will close the online application window for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025 today, March 25. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in .

The application correction window will open from March 26 to April 1, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 357 vacancies, of which 24 are for Border Security Force (BSF), 204 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 92 for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 04 for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 33 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CAPF 2025 link Now go to the registration link Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CAPF 2025.