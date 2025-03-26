The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will soon close the online application window for the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025. Interested candidates can fill their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till March 28, 2025.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on May 13, 2025. Candidates can make corrections to their application forms on March 30 and 31 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. BET is a national-level entrance examination for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category have to pay Rs 1300 and SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs 650 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for the DBT BET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the DBT BET application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for DBT BET 2025.