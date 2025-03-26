The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts/Services-2024 (CGLRE Specialist-2024) under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. (Advt. No.4614/OSSC Dt.19.11.2024). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 13 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The admit card will be released at www.ossc.gov.in on April 9, 2025. The recruitment aims to fill 173 vacancies, of which 169 vacancies are for Assistant Statistical Officer posts and 4 for Statistical Assistant posts.

Steps to download CGLRE admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On he homepage, click on the CGLRE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.