The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025 today, March 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 sub-inspector vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/unreserved category male candidates/OBC/EWS candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 700, while Women candidates/ST/SC/PwBD candidates who are domiciled residents of Bihar will be charged Rs 400.

Steps to apply for BPSSC SI posts

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the SI Prohibition application link Fill out the application form, and pay the fee Submit the application form Download and take a printout for future reference

