Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has commenced the registration process for the posts of Conductors 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till April 25, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Conductor posts. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Conductor posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Conductor posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference