MPESB PNST result 2022 announced at esb.mp.gov.in
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the State Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPESB PNST 2022 exams were conducted from July 7 to 9, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1050 vacant seats in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.
Steps to download MPESB PNST result 2022
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
Click on the notification link for MPESB PNST 2022 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
