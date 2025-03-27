Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the State Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The MPESB PNST 2022 exams were conducted from July 7 to 9, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1050 vacant seats in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download MPESB PNST result 2022

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the notification link for MPESB PNST 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PNST 2022 result.