The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon declare the results of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

Candidates qualifying the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled for April 10 and 12, 2025. The admit cards will be released shortly. The Preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 13735 posts.

Steps to download Clerk Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk Prelims result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference