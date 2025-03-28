The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has announced the results of the Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) under Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in .

The document verification (DV) will be conducted on April 1, 2025. The exam was conducted on August 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the posts of Pharmacist and 1451 for the Multipurpose Health Worker (Male).

Steps to download CRE III result 2024

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE III result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRE III result 2023.