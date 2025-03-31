IDBI Bank has released the Junior Assistant Manager exam admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website idbibank.in .

The online exam will be conducted on April 6 for 2 hours. The Paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JAM admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in On the homepage, click on the JAM admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JAM admit card 2025.