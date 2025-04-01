IBPS Clerk Mains result declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the CRP Clerk XIV Mains Exam 2024 result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.
The list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the official website on or before May 1, 2025. The main examination was conducted on October 13, 2024. IBPS aims to fill up a total of 6,148 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Clerk mains result
Visit the official website www.ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the Clerk mains result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Clerk mains result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.