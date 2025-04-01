The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has declared the CRP Clerk XIV Mains Exam 2024 result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the official website on or before May 1, 2025. The main examination was conducted on October 13, 2024. IBPS aims to fill up a total of 6,148 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Clerk mains result

Visit the official website www.ibps.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk mains result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerk mains result 2025.