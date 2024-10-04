The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the CRP Clerk XIV Preliminary Exam 2024 results. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website ibps.in till October 12.

The result for the IBPS CRP Clerk XIV exam was released on October 1. The results will be available to download till October 7, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 24, 25 and 31, 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

IBPS aims to fill up a total of 6,148 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks, reports Hindustan Times. The Main exam is likely to be held on October 13, 2024.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk XIV Scorecard 2024

Visit the official website www.ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks- XIV’ link Enter your details to download the score card Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct to link to the IBPS Clerk XIV Scorecard 2024.