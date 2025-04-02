The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2025 ( GUJCET 2025 ) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gseb.org .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, along with references and clear explanations in the prescribed format to the email ID gujcetkey@gmail.com till April 5, 2025, up to 6.00 pm. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable.

The exam was conducted on March 23, 2025.

Steps to download GUJCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website gsebeservice.com On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2025 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to GUJCET 2025 answer key.