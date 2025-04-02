The National Institute of Design has declared the Design Aptitude Test 2025 result for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website admissions.nid.edu .

The B.Des DAT Mains Studio Test will be conducted on May 3, and the admit cards will be released on April 11 (4.00 pm). The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. NID DAT is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) and Master of Design (M.Des.) programs.

The shortlisted candidates will be provided an interface to choose the test centres of their choice between April 3 (4.00 pm) to April 6 (4.00 pm), reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NID DAT result 2025

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on the NID DAT B.Des result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NID DAT B.Des result 2025.