Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Enforcement Constable Mains schedule 2023. As per the notification, the main exam will be conducted on May 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released at upsssc.gov.in in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 477 vacancies for Enforcement Constables. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test, PET/PST scores, document verification and a medical test.

Steps to download Enforcement Constable Mains schedule

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Enforcement Constable Main schedule 2023 The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

