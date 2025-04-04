The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon release the preliminary exam results of the Probationary Officer posts under Advt. No: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in .

The tentative examinations were conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 15, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies. Phase II (Main Exam) and Phase III (Psychometric Test) are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May 2025, and May/ June 2025, respectively.

Steps to download the SBI PO Prelims result 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the SBI PO Prelims result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference