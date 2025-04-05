The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the results of the 2st Pre-University Course (2st PUC) Exams 2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in aggregate to pass the examination. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the 2nd PUC exam 1 was conducted from March 1 to 20, 2025.

Steps to download 2nd PUC result 2025

Visit the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 2nd PUC result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference