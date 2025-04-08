The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test exam city intimation slip for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website ssc.gov.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The admission letter will likely be released two days before the commencement of the exam, i.e., April 14. A total of 35,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test, of which 9345 vacancies are for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

“Candidates may note that during the examination, a copy of their Admission Certificate will be retained by the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to obtain and keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate for future references,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission aims to fill 1926 vacancies.

Direct link to Skill Test schedule.

Direct link to the vacancy details.

Steps to download SSC Stenographer exam city slip

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login Login and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference