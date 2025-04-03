The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon announce the results of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

The exams were conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 39481 vacancies. The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Steps to download GD Constable result 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the GD Constable result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference