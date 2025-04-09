Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the Prahari direct recruitment exam 2024 admit card. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

As per the notification, the recruitment exam will be conducted on April 12 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 803 Prahari posts.

Direct link to Prahari exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download Prahari 2024 admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Prahari admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Prahari admit card 2024.