The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will soon announce the results of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 ( REET 2024 ). Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in .

The exam was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025. The answer key was released on March 25 and the objections were invited till March 31, 2025.

Steps to download REET answer key 2024

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference