REET result 2025 likely soon at reet2024.co.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website reet2024.co.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will soon announce the results of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 (REET 2024). Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.
The exam was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025. The answer key was released on March 25 and the objections were invited till March 31, 2025.
Steps to download REET answer key 2024
Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.