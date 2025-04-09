Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Senior Computer Assistant personality test/ interview schedule (Advt. No. 02/2024). As per the notification, the interview will be conducted from April 29 to May 3 in two shifts: 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The reporting time for the morning and evening shifts is 8.00 am and 12.30 pm.

A total of 102 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 33 posts, of which 23 are permanent Senior Computer Asst. posts in the Finance Department, and 10 are temporary posts in the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two successive stages: (i) Written examination worth 85 marks and (ii) Interview/Personality Test worth 15 marks.