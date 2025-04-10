West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the results of the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service 2021 Mains and Personality Test (PT). Candidates can download their results from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.

The PT was conducted from September 2 to 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 29 are fresh vacancies and 7 backlog vacancies.

Steps to download Audit & Accounts result 2021

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Audit & Accounts result 2021 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

