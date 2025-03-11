West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the Fishery Field Assistant Recruitment Exam under Advt. No. 10/2023. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on August 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.

Steps to download FFA final answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FFA final answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FFA final answer key 2023.

Selection Process

WBPSC Fishery Field Assistant Recruitment 2023 includes a screening test and an interview.