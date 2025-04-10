KEAM 2025 admit card releasing today at cee.kerala.gov.in; details here
Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from April 22 to 30, 2025. The results will likely be announced on or before May 10, 2025. More details in the notification below:
Steps to download KEAM admit card 2025
Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal
Click on the KEAM admit card 2025 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.