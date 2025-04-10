Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 (KEAM 2025) admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from April 22 to 30, 2025. The results will likely be announced on or before May 10, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KEAM admit card 2025

  1. Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal

  3. Click on the KEAM admit card 2025 link

  4. Login and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.