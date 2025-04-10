Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 ( KEAM 2025 ) admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from April 22 to 30, 2025. The results will likely be announced on or before May 10, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KEAM admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal Click on the KEAM admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference