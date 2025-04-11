The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the State Tax Inspector, Class-3 Class-3, Finance Department under Advt. No. 154/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 16, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

“The Candidate will be able to submit objection only after payment of the fees. The generation of the receipt will only be considered as final submission. The Candidate must retain the receipt of the payment of the fees. The fees, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on April 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 37 vacancies.

Steps to download STI answer key 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the STI answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to STI answer key 2025.

Direct link to STI objection window 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.