The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has deferred the online registration deadline for admissions to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Integrated and Interdisciplinary Programmes (Academic Year 2025-26) Online Entrance Exam. Eligible candidates can apply for the UG and PG courses at www.unipune.ac.in till April 30 and May 20, respectively.

The UG and PG online entrance exams will be conducted on May 15 and June 3 to 5, respectively. Applicants can check the exam details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for SPPU UG/ PG courses 2025

Visit the official website unipune.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Admission tab Go to the ‘Registration’ tab and create an account Login to the portal and apply for the desired course Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for SPPU UG/ PG courses 2025.