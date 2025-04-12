JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 answer key released; submit objections by April 13
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) provisional answer key. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 13, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per challenge is applicable. The exam were conducted from April 2 to 9, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 answer key
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.