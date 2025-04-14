The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the NDA and NA (II) examinations 2024 final results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 792 candidates have been declared qualified. Imon Ghosh secured the top rank, followed by Divyansh Solanki and Rutuja Warhade in the second and third ranks, respectively.

“The candidature of all the aforesaid candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant Generals Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066, wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC,” reads the notification.

Vacancies

National Defence Academy: 370 [Include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 10 for ground duties)].

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 34 (including 5 for female candidate)

TOTAL: 404

Steps to download NDA, NA (II) final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the NDA, NA (II) final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

