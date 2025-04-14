Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) under posts Adv No. 03/25. Interested candidates can submit their forms on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from April 25 to May 23, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is May 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 201 Field Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold an ISC / Agriculture Diploma from a recognised institution. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ Male candidates/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.