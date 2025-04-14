OPSC OCS Mains 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow; here’s how to download
The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on April 15, 2025.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon release the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from 2.00 pm tomorrow, April 15, 2025.
The Main written exam will be held from April 19 to 27 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 4799 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.
Steps to download OCS Mains 2023 admit card
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the OJS admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and the Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.