The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025 admit card today, April 15. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website natboard.edu.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 19, and the results are likely to be out on May 19, 2025. NEET MDS is conducted for admissions to various MDS courses.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET MDS 2025 admit card

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET MDS 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.