The Telangana Council for Higher Education ( TGCHE ) will close the registration window for the Telangana Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test 2025 today, April 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in . Candidates can make changes to their forms from May 20 to 25, 2025.

The admit card will be released on May 30, and the exam will be conducted on June 6, 2025. The provisional answer key will be released on June 10. The last date to submit objections is June 14, 2025. The result is likely to be announced on June 25, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Stream Category Fee (Rs.) TG LAWCET(LL.B.3 /5 Years) OC & BCs Rs 900 SC/ ST & PH Rs 600 TG PGLCET(LL. M.) OC & BCs Rs 1100 SC/ ST & PH Rs 900

Steps to apply for TG LAWCET 2025

Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Application Fee Payment link Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TG LAWCET 2025.

About TG LAWCET 2025

TG LAWCET-2025 and TG PGLCET-2025 is being conducted for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year

2025-2026.