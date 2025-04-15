The Government of Telangana School Education Department has commenced the registrations for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TG TET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in till April 30, 2025.

The exam will be conducted from June 15 to 20 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card will be released on June 9, 2025. The results are scheduled to be announced on July 22, 2025.

TG TET June 2025 will be conducted in two papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for Paper I or Paper II have to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable for candidates appearing in both Papers I and II.

Steps to apply for TG TET 2025

Visit the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in/SCHOOLEDUCATION/ On the homepage, click on the TG TET June 2025 link Pay the fee, fill the form, and upload the required documents Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TG TET 2025.