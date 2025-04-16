The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the registration dates for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 or POLYCET 2025 till April 17, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website polycetap.nic.in .

The examination will be conducted on April 30 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The result is likely to be conducted on May 10, 2025. AP POLYCET 2025 is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.

Here’s the AP POLYCET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2025

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Online Application link Register yourself, fill the form, and pay the fee Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference