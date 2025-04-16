The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ .

The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on April 20 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/ checking the examination city intimation slip for GAT-B 2025, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at dbt@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to download GAT-B exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the GAT-B exam city slip 2025 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GAT-B exam city slip 2025.