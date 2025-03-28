The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window of the Biotechnology Eligibility Test ( BET ) 2025 today, March 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ .

The correction window will open on March 30 and 31, 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted on May 13 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. BET is the national qualifying examination for award of Doctoral Research Fellowships under the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) Programme. More details in the Information Bulletin below:

Application Fee

Applicants from the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1300, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for BET 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ On the homepage, click on the BET 2025: Click Here to Register / Login link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

