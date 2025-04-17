The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the Assistant Phase II result 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website newindia.co.in.

The qualified candidates have been shortlisted for the Regional Language Test. The main exam was conducted on March 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts.

“Mark-sheet (of candidates who haven’t been shortlisted for Regional Language Test) & cut-offs for the Tier II (Main) examination will be displayed on our website in due course,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Assistant Mains result 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - 2024 Click on the Mains result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

