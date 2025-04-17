The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the registrations for the Agricultural Development Officer posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category    Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)  Total Amount (Rs.) 
General  Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20
OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20
SC/ST/BPL/PWBD Nil  Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to fill out the application form

  1. Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the latest updates

  3. Click on the APSC ADO application form link

  4. Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ADO posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.